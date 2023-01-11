Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) went up by 3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.62. The company’s stock price has collected 9.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE :HLX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLX is at 2.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.79, which is $0.74 above the current price. HLX currently public float of 142.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLX was 1.92M shares.

HLX’s Market Performance

HLX stocks went up by 9.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.74% and a quarterly performance of 76.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.81% for HLX stocks with a simple moving average of 61.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLX reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for HLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 27th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to HLX, setting the target price at $5.60 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

HLX Trading at 15.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +32.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX rose by +9.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. saw 4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Sparks Scott Andrew, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $6.93 back on Oct 31. After this action, Sparks Scott Andrew now owns 254,870 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., valued at $180,180 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.12 for the present operating margin

+2.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stands at -9.16. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.