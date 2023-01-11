Buy or Sell Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) went down by -4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.94. The company’s stock price has collected 12.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Covid-19 Pill Developer to Spend SPAC IPO Funds on Clinical Trial, Hiring

Is It Worth Investing in Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :PRDS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Pardes Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.33, which is $8.3 above the current price. PRDS currently public float of 52.15M and currently shorts hold a 6.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRDS was 276.76K shares.

PRDS’s Market Performance

PRDS stocks went up by 12.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 78.07% and a quarterly performance of 40.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.74% for Pardes Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.84% for PRDS stocks with a simple moving average of -42.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRDS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRDS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PRDS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

PRDS Trading at 61.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.89%, as shares surge +69.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRDS rose by +12.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.52. In addition, Pardes Biosciences Inc. saw 20.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRDS starting from Brusky Sean P., who purchase 21,000 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Dec 08. After this action, Brusky Sean P. now owns 21,000 shares of Pardes Biosciences Inc., valued at $24,990 using the latest closing price.

WIGGANS THOMAS G, the Chief Executive Officer of Pardes Biosciences Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that WIGGANS THOMAS G is holding 50,000 shares at $13,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRDS

Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -35.50 for asset returns.