Buy or Sell Okta Inc. (OKTA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $220.88. The company’s stock price has collected -2.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/01/22 that Okta Posts Strong Earnings, but the Stock Drops on Merger Integration Issues

Is It Worth Investing in Okta Inc. (NASDAQ :OKTA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 1.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

OKTA currently public float of 151.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OKTA was 3.95M shares.

OKTA’s Market Performance

OKTA stocks went down by -2.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.53% and a quarterly performance of 30.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.95% for Okta Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.34% for OKTA stocks with a simple moving average of -20.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $90 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to OKTA, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

OKTA Trading at 14.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.94. In addition, Okta Inc. saw -0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from St. Ledger Susan, who sale 2,504 shares at the price of $67.41 back on Dec 16. After this action, St. Ledger Susan now owns 67,298 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $168,802 using the latest closing price.

Tighe Brett, the Chief Financial Officer of Okta Inc., sale 2,643 shares at $67.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Tighe Brett is holding 39,472 shares at $178,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Equity return is now at value -16.20, with -9.90 for asset returns.