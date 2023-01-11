A Lesson to Learn: Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) went up by 59.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.72. The company’s stock price has collected -2.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :LIPO) Right Now?

LIPO currently public float of 3.77M and currently shorts hold a – ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIPO was 102.53K shares.

LIPO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.94% for LIPO stocks with a simple moving average of 40.94% for the last 200 days.

LIPO Trading at 40.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.75% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIPO rose by +64.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-738.71 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -719.30.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.