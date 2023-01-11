A Lesson to Learn: CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) went up by 13.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.89. The company’s stock price has collected 21.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ :CECO) Right Now?

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CECO is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for CECO Environmental Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $1.25 above the current price. CECO currently public float of 28.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CECO was 225.56K shares.

CECO’s Market Performance

CECO stocks went up by 21.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.98% and a quarterly performance of 41.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 121.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.00% for CECO Environmental Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.72% for CECO stocks with a simple moving average of 61.94% for the last 200 days.

CECO Trading at 16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CECO rose by +21.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.96. In addition, CECO Environmental Corp. saw 17.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CECO starting from Gleason Todd R, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $11.59 back on Dec 29. After this action, Gleason Todd R now owns 178,021 shares of CECO Environmental Corp., valued at $127,436 using the latest closing price.

Nuggihalli Ramesh, the Chief Operating Officer of CECO Environmental Corp., purchase 250 shares at $11.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Nuggihalli Ramesh is holding 75,297 shares at $2,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.50 for the present operating margin

+28.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CECO Environmental Corp. stands at +0.44. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.