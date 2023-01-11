A Lesson to Learn: Broadwind Inc. (BWEN)

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) went up by 89.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s stock price has collected 27.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ :BWEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BWEN is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Broadwind Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.33, which is $0.05 above the current price. BWEN currently public float of 18.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWEN was 89.75K shares.

BWEN’s Market Performance

BWEN stocks went up by 27.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.64% and a quarterly performance of -7.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.82% for Broadwind Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 132.46% for BWEN stocks with a simple moving average of 105.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWEN

Johnson Rice gave a rating of “Buy” to BWEN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

BWEN Trading at 143.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.65% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +134.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +134.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWEN rose by +117.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, Broadwind Inc. saw 26.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWEN starting from Blashford Eric B., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Nov 11. After this action, Blashford Eric B. now owns 362,408 shares of Broadwind Inc., valued at $8,450 using the latest closing price.

Schueller Daniel E., the Pres., Broadwind Heavy Fab. of Broadwind Inc., purchase 4,800 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Schueller Daniel E. is holding 114,504 shares at $8,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.65 for the present operating margin

+3.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadwind Inc. stands at +1.96. Equity return is now at value -21.50, with -8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.