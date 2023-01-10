Weibo Corporation (WB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) went up by 2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.51. The company’s stock price has collected 5.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/21 that Chinese Social-Media Giant Weibo Drops in Hong Kong Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ :WB) Right Now?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 77.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WB is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Weibo Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.62, which is $1.72 above the current price. WB currently public float of 139.47M and currently shorts hold a 6.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WB was 1.43M shares.

WB’s Market Performance

WB stocks went up by 5.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.78% and a quarterly performance of 25.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.84% for Weibo Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.85% for WB stocks with a simple moving average of 4.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WB reach a price target of $37.50. The rating they have provided for WB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to WB, setting the target price at $27.80 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

WB Trading at 27.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +13.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.75. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw 5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.90 for the present operating margin

+82.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corporation stands at +18.98. The total capital return value is set at 12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.21. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corporation (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 69.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.98. Total debt to assets is 33.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.