We Analyzed the Future Direction of Xos Inc. (XOS), Here is What We Found

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) went up by 16.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.55. The company’s stock price has collected 113.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Xos Inc. (NASDAQ :XOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Xos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.15, which is $2.2 above the current price. XOS currently public float of 56.73M and currently shorts hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XOS was 464.65K shares.

XOS’s Market Performance

XOS stocks went up by 113.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.09% and a quarterly performance of -16.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.36% for Xos Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.86% for XOS stocks with a simple moving average of -46.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for XOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XOS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XOS reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for XOS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to XOS, setting the target price at $4.25 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

XOS Trading at 22.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.33%, as shares surge +56.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOS rose by +113.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6094. In addition, Xos Inc. saw 113.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOS starting from Semler Dakota, who purchase 155,189 shares at the price of $0.94 back on Jan 09. After this action, Semler Dakota now owns 3,453,229 shares of Xos Inc., valued at $145,878 using the latest closing price.

Semler Dakota, the Chief Executive Officer of Xos Inc., purchase 80,000 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Semler Dakota is holding 3,298,040 shares at $64,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1052.99 for the present operating margin

-46.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xos Inc. stands at +463.57. Equity return is now at value -28.10, with -19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.38.