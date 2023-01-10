We Analyzed the Future Direction of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), Here is What We Found

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) went down by -6.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.00. The company’s stock price has collected -17.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Fast-Acting Depression Drug Wins FDA Approval. Axsome Stock Is Flying.

Is It Worth Investing in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AXSM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXSM is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.32, which is $45.81 above the current price. AXSM currently public float of 35.41M and currently shorts hold a 20.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXSM was 1.41M shares.

AXSM’s Market Performance

AXSM stocks went down by -17.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.99% and a quarterly performance of 38.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.06% for AXSM stocks with a simple moving average of 33.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $75 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXSM reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for AXSM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to AXSM, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

AXSM Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -18.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM fell by -17.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.71. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. saw -17.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

Equity return is now at value -315.20, with -91.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.