Wall Street Pummels Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) After Recent Earnings Report

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) went up by 1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s stock price has collected 14.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE :HMY) Right Now?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HMY is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.20, which is -$1.64 below the current price. HMY currently public float of 434.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HMY was 4.87M shares.

HMY’s Market Performance

HMY stocks went up by 14.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.43% and a quarterly performance of 37.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.59% for HMY stocks with a simple moving average of 15.91% for the last 200 days.

HMY Trading at 16.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY rose by +14.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited saw 14.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.23 for the present operating margin

+11.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stands at -2.50. The total capital return value is set at 23.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.12. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 10.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.64. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.