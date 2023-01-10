Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) went up by 20.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.99. The company’s stock price has collected 12.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VRDN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRDN is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.08, which is $10.19 above the current price. VRDN currently public float of 38.46M and currently shorts hold a 6.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRDN was 547.50K shares.

VRDN’s Market Performance

VRDN stocks went up by 12.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.58% and a quarterly performance of 63.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.29% for VRDN stocks with a simple moving average of 79.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRDN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for VRDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRDN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $45 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRDN reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for VRDN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRDN, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

VRDN Trading at 34.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.97% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +23.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN rose by +12.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.43. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. saw 12.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRDN starting from Meisner Lara, who sale 16,326 shares at the price of $29.19 back on Dec 21. After this action, Meisner Lara now owns 0 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., valued at $476,556 using the latest closing price.

Meisner Lara, the General Counsel and Secretary of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., sale 600 shares at $28.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Meisner Lara is holding 0 shares at $16,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2690.79 for the present operating margin

+79.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2680.16. Equity return is now at value -109.30, with -45.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.68.