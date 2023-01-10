Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) went down by -11.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.88. The company’s stock price has collected 3.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ :UPC) Right Now?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.41 x from its present earnings ratio.

UPC currently public float of 9.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPC was 109.29K shares.

UPC’s Market Performance

UPC stocks went up by 3.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.09% and a quarterly performance of 115.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.86% for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.76% for UPC stocks with a simple moving average of 49.11% for the last 200 days.

UPC Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.77%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPC rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6217. In addition, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC saw 3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.32 for the present operating margin

+52.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stands at +23.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.