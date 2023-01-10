The Chart for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) went up by 13.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.75. The company’s stock price has collected -12.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that CVS Won’t Comment on Report It’s Abandoning Purchase of Cano Health

Is It Worth Investing in Cano Health Inc. (NYSE :CANO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Cano Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CANO currently public float of 170.47M and currently shorts hold a 13.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CANO was 12.77M shares.

CANO’s Market Performance

CANO stocks went down by -12.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.82% and a quarterly performance of -87.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.82% for Cano Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.54% for CANO stocks with a simple moving average of -75.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CANO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CANO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.25 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CANO, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CANO Trading at -39.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.29%, as shares sank -11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO fell by -12.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1855. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw -12.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CANO starting from Gold Lewis, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $6.81 back on Mar 17. After this action, Gold Lewis now owns 314,825 shares of Cano Health Inc., valued at $2,043,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -3.30 for asset returns.