Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) went up by 26.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s stock price has collected 17.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :SMFR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Sema4 Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SMFR currently public float of 198.51M and currently shorts hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMFR was 1.81M shares.

SMFR’s Market Performance

SMFR stocks went up by 17.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.15% and a quarterly performance of -65.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.68% for Sema4 Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.45% for SMFR stocks with a simple moving average of -77.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMFR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SMFR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMFR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $1 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMFR reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for SMFR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to SMFR, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

SMFR Trading at -42.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.62%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFR rose by +17.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2625. In addition, Sema4 Holdings Corp. saw 17.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMFR starting from White Karen Ann, who sale 1,630 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Jan 04. After this action, White Karen Ann now owns 17,942 shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp., valued at $428 using the latest closing price.

Saad Kareem, the Chief Transformation Officer of Sema4 Holdings Corp., sale 3,170 shares at $0.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Saad Kareem is holding 101,765 shares at $832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-207.66 for the present operating margin

-11.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sema4 Holdings Corp. stands at -115.64. Equity return is now at value -58.60, with -39.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.