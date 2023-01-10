Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) went down by -7.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $779.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that Regeneron Stock Sinks on Disappointing Sales of Eylea Treatment

Is It Worth Investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :REGN) Right Now?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REGN is at 0.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $811.48, which is $128.3 above the current price. REGN currently public float of 104.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REGN was 650.19K shares.

REGN’s Market Performance

REGN stocks went down by -5.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.96% and a quarterly performance of -5.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.01% for REGN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REGN

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REGN reach a price target of $760. The rating they have provided for REGN stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on October 17th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to REGN, setting the target price at $851 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

REGN Trading at -7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -11.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REGN fell by -5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $727.56. In addition, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -5.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REGN starting from McCourt Marion, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $721.86 back on Jan 03. After this action, McCourt Marion now owns 22,079 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $794,046 using the latest closing price.

RYAN ARTHUR F, the Director of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 100 shares at $726.29 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that RYAN ARTHUR F is holding 19,182 shares at $72,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.67 for the present operating margin

+83.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +50.25. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 20.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.