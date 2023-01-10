Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went down by -11.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.20. The company’s stock price has collected -1.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :QLGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLGN is at -0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.50, which is $32.23 above the current price. QLGN currently public float of 3.83M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLGN was 28.66K shares.

QLGN’s Market Performance

QLGN stocks went down by -1.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.89% and a quarterly performance of -52.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.42% for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.65% for QLGN stocks with a simple moving average of -68.06% for the last 200 days.

QLGN Trading at -26.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.70%, as shares sank -15.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLGN fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3492. In addition, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. saw -1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QLGN starting from Poirier Michael S., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Jun 22. After this action, Poirier Michael S. now owns 199,202 shares of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $17,100 using the latest closing price.

BROIDRICK AMY S., the President/CSO of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that BROIDRICK AMY S. is holding 34,500 shares at $18,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QLGN

Equity return is now at value -118.00, with -73.60 for asset returns.