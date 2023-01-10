Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) went up by 10.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.11. The company’s stock price has collected 4.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ :DH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Definitive Healthcare Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DH currently public float of 51.93M and currently shorts hold a 11.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DH was 764.28K shares.

DH’s Market Performance

DH stocks went up by 4.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.72% and a quarterly performance of -22.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for Definitive Healthcare Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.19% for DH stocks with a simple moving average of -38.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DH reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DH, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

DH Trading at -3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.50. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp. saw 4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DH starting from Krantz Jason Ronald, who purchase 450,000 shares at the price of $11.54 back on Nov 07. After this action, Krantz Jason Ronald now owns 450,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp., valued at $5,193,000 using the latest closing price.

SEA VII Management, LLC, the Director of Definitive Healthcare Corp., sale 1,016,000 shares at $22.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that SEA VII Management, LLC is holding 2,508,971 shares at $23,114,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.25 for the present operating margin

+52.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Definitive Healthcare Corp. stands at -30.71. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.