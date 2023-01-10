Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for XPeng Inc. (XPEV)?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) went down by -1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.72. The company’s stock price has collected -0.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/30/22 that XPeng’s Results Miss Forecasts but Guidance Offers Hope. The Stock Is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in XPeng Inc. (NYSE :XPEV) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $79.51, which is $4.97 above the current price. XPEV currently public float of 671.44M and currently shorts hold a 7.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPEV was 34.68M shares.

XPEV’s Market Performance

XPEV stocks went down by -0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.91% and a quarterly performance of 0.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.62% for XPeng Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.15% for XPEV stocks with a simple moving average of -47.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEV

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPEV reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for XPEV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to XPEV, setting the target price at $4.20 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

XPEV Trading at 9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares sank -16.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEV fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, XPeng Inc. saw -0.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.05 for the present operating margin

+12.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPeng Inc. stands at -23.17. The total capital return value is set at -16.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.93. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Based on XPeng Inc. (XPEV), the company’s capital structure generated 7.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.14. Total debt to assets is 4.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.