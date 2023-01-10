Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Treasure Global Inc. (TGL)?

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) went up by 23.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.80.

Is It Worth Investing in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ :TGL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Treasure Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TGL currently public float of 9.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGL was 48.67K shares.

TGL’s Market Performance

TGL stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.52% and a quarterly performance of -25.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.59% for Treasure Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.89% for TGL stocks with a simple moving average of -19.53% for the last 200 days.

TGL Trading at 14.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGL rose by +29.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7808. In addition, Treasure Global Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGL starting from HOO VOON HIM, who purchase 202,899 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Aug 15. After this action, HOO VOON HIM now owns 1,702,899 shares of Treasure Global Inc., valued at $811,596 using the latest closing price.