Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) a Keeper?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) went up by 4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.55. The company’s stock price has collected 15.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that Royal Caribbean Stock Swings Higher Despite Disappointing Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE :RCL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCL is at 2.42.

RCL currently public float of 219.97M and currently shorts hold a 9.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCL was 4.97M shares.

RCL’s Market Performance

RCL stocks went up by 15.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.33% and a quarterly performance of 31.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.26% for RCL stocks with a simple moving average of 8.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $47 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCL reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for RCL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to RCL, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

RCL Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL rose by +15.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.45. In addition, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. saw 15.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, who sale 13,600 shares at the price of $58.19 back on Dec 13. After this action, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander now owns 21,064,632 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., valued at $791,421 using the latest closing price.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, the Director of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., sale 78,927 shares at $57.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander is holding 21,078,232 shares at $4,498,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Equity return is now at value -76.90, with -9.10 for asset returns.