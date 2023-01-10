Is Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) a Keeper?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) went up by 12.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.13. The company’s stock price has collected 15.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that Pacific Bio Pushes Back at Illumina With New No-Compromise Gene Readers

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ :PACB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PACB is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.14, which is $2.68 above the current price. PACB currently public float of 206.29M and currently shorts hold a 11.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PACB was 4.85M shares.

PACB’s Market Performance

PACB stocks went up by 15.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.72% and a quarterly performance of 54.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.51% for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.54% for PACB stocks with a simple moving average of 36.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACB stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for PACB by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for PACB in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $12 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACB reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for PACB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 21st, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to PACB, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

PACB Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB rose by +15.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.77. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. saw 15.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from HENRY CHRISTIAN O, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $10.84 back on Dec 01. After this action, HENRY CHRISTIAN O now owns 643,551 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., valued at $487,980 using the latest closing price.

Kim Susan G., the of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., sale 12,968 shares at $5.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Kim Susan G. is holding 163,488 shares at $72,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-136.51 for the present operating margin

+45.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stands at -138.85. Equity return is now at value -42.20, with -15.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.35.