Is Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) a Keeper?

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) went up by 29.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.89. The company’s stock price has collected 4.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE :OSH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Oak Street Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.29, which is $3.56 above the current price. OSH currently public float of 220.32M and currently shorts hold a 9.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSH was 1.64M shares.

OSH’s Market Performance

OSH stocks went up by 4.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.06% and a quarterly performance of 2.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for Oak Street Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.86% for OSH stocks with a simple moving average of 30.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSH

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to OSH, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

OSH Trading at 39.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +36.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSH rose by +36.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.72. In addition, Oak Street Health Inc. saw 4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSH starting from CLEM BRIAN, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $24.02 back on Jan 03. After this action, CLEM BRIAN now owns 546,337 shares of Oak Street Health Inc., valued at $120,085 using the latest closing price.

CLEM BRIAN, the Chief Operating Officer of Oak Street Health Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $21.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that CLEM BRIAN is holding 551,337 shares at $109,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.15 for the present operating margin

+0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oak Street Health Inc. stands at -28.58. Equity return is now at value 922.30, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.