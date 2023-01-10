Is Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) a Keeper?

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) went down by -3.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.40. The company’s stock price has collected -0.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE :LNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNC is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Lincoln National Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.00, which is $7.58 above the current price. LNC currently public float of 153.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNC was 2.75M shares.

LNC’s Market Performance

LNC stocks went down by -0.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.12% and a quarterly performance of -34.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.13% for Lincoln National Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.29% for LNC stocks with a simple moving average of -36.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LNC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LNC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $29 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNC reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for LNC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to LNC, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

LNC Trading at -15.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNC fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.70. In addition, Lincoln National Corporation saw -0.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNC starting from Kennedy John Christopher, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $30.79 back on Dec 15. After this action, Kennedy John Christopher now owns 20,336 shares of Lincoln National Corporation, valued at $46,185 using the latest closing price.

Connelly Deirdre P, the Director of Lincoln National Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $37.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Connelly Deirdre P is holding 4,000 shares at $112,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lincoln National Corporation stands at +7.32. Equity return is now at value -17.30, with -0.60 for asset returns.