Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) went up by 22.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.70. The company’s stock price has collected 29.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ :AGFY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Agrify Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.68, which is $4.87 above the current price. AGFY currently public float of 6.34M and currently shorts hold a 7.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGFY was 2.46M shares.

AGFY’s Market Performance

AGFY stocks went up by 29.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.34% and a quarterly performance of -90.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -99.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.40% for Agrify Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.81% for AGFY stocks with a simple moving average of -97.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGFY

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGFY reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for AGFY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AGFY, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

AGFY Trading at -52.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.82%, as shares sank -49.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFY rose by +29.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4614. In addition, Agrify Corporation saw 29.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGFY starting from Chang Raymond Nobu, who purchase 2,307,692 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Dec 20. After this action, Chang Raymond Nobu now owns 2,361,538 shares of Agrify Corporation, valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Hua Guichao, the Director of Agrify Corporation, purchase 54,264 shares at $85.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Hua Guichao is holding 65,956 shares at $4,617,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.55 for the present operating margin

+6.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agrify Corporation stands at -54.24. Equity return is now at value -154.20, with -88.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.