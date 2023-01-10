Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) went down by -2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.26. The company’s stock price has collected 1.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/21 that Trump Partner Exploring Ways to End Ties to Ex-President’s Company

Is It Worth Investing in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE :VNO) Right Now?

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNO is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Vornado Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.91, which is $1.81 above the current price. VNO currently public float of 176.21M and currently shorts hold a 12.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNO was 4.58M shares.

VNO’s Market Performance

VNO stocks went up by 1.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.47% and a quarterly performance of -0.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Vornado Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.06% for VNO stocks with a simple moving average of -27.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $23 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNO reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for VNO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

VNO Trading at -7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.62. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw 1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from Fascitelli Michael D, who sale 119,100 shares at the price of $41.97 back on Apr 13. After this action, Fascitelli Michael D now owns 1,100,451 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $4,998,913 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.00 for the present operating margin

+23.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at +11.07. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.