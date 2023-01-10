Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) went up by 3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.21. The company’s stock price has collected 5.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/28/22 that Sam Bankman-Fried Tapped Alameda to Buy Robinhood Stake. The Stock Is Sliding.

Is It Worth Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ :HOOD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Robinhood Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.75, which is $3.78 above the current price. HOOD currently public float of 699.61M and currently shorts hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOOD was 9.99M shares.

HOOD’s Market Performance

HOOD stocks went up by 5.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.67% and a quarterly performance of -20.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.67% for Robinhood Markets Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.23% for HOOD stocks with a simple moving average of -12.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOOD reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for HOOD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOOD, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

HOOD Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc. saw 5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $8.13 back on Jan 05. After this action, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr now owns 334,573 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., valued at $101,605 using the latest closing price.

Tenev Vladimir, the Chief Executive Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc., sale 83,333 shares at $8.24 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Tenev Vladimir is holding 1,244,603 shares at $686,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -5.90 for asset returns.