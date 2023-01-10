Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for NOV Inc. (NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.25. The company’s stock price has collected 9.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NOV Inc. (NYSE :NOV) Right Now?

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 952.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOV is at 1.87.

NOV currently public float of 390.23M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOV was 3.13M shares.

NOV’s Market Performance

NOV stocks went up by 9.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.49% and a quarterly performance of 23.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for NOV Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.58% for NOV stocks with a simple moving average of 20.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NOV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $24 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for NOV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NOV, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

NOV Trading at 5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOV rose by +9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.44. In addition, NOV Inc. saw 9.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOV starting from Novak Christy Lynn, who sale 4,575 shares at the price of $23.17 back on Nov 04. After this action, Novak Christy Lynn now owns 64,086 shares of NOV Inc., valued at $106,011 using the latest closing price.

Joseph Isaac H., the of NOV Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $22.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Joseph Isaac H. is holding 190,611 shares at $56,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOV

Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.10 for asset returns.