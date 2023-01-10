Here’s Our Rant About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) went down by -12.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.53. The company’s stock price has collected -12.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ :RARE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RARE is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.53, which is $52.29 above the current price. RARE currently public float of 66.65M and currently shorts hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RARE was 782.09K shares.

RARE’s Market Performance

RARE stocks went down by -12.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.76% and a quarterly performance of 7.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.33% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.66% for RARE stocks with a simple moving average of -20.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RARE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RARE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RARE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $82 based on the research report published on December 30th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RARE reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for RARE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to RARE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

RARE Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RARE fell by -12.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.42. In addition, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -12.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RARE starting from KAKKIS EMIL D, who sale 19,582 shares at the price of $45.57 back on Dec 30. After this action, KAKKIS EMIL D now owns 541,108 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $892,352 using the latest closing price.

Huizenga Theodore Alan, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 2,031 shares at $43.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Huizenga Theodore Alan is holding 16,197 shares at $89,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.63 for the present operating margin

+91.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at -129.20. Equity return is now at value -94.60, with -46.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.