Here’s Our Rant About Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) went up by 22.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.93. The company’s stock price has collected 40.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :TMDI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Titan Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.50. TMDI currently public float of 111.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMDI was 372.83K shares.

TMDI’s Market Performance

TMDI stocks went up by 40.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.40% and a quarterly performance of 105.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.57% for Titan Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.05% for TMDI stocks with a simple moving average of 79.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TMDI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMDI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $4 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMDI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TMDI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2019.

TMDI Trading at 61.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.35%, as shares surge +34.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDI rose by +40.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7326. In addition, Titan Medical Inc. saw 40.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-154.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Titan Medical Inc. stands at -73.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.