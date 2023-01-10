Here’s Our Rant About Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) went up by 13.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s stock price has collected 21.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE :LTH) Right Now?

LTH currently public float of 166.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTH was 397.70K shares.

LTH’s Market Performance

LTH stocks went up by 21.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.50% and a quarterly performance of 44.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.92% for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.47% for LTH stocks with a simple moving average of 11.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LTH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LTH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTH reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LTH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to LTH, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

LTH Trading at 20.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTH rose by +21.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.51. In addition, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. saw 21.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTH starting from TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T, who sale 46 shares at the price of $12.36 back on Dec 21. After this action, TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T now owns 5,203,454 shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., valued at $569 using the latest closing price.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T, the member of a group that is 10% of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., sale 3 shares at $12.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T is holding 5,203,500 shares at $38 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.11 for the present operating margin

+15.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stands at -43.96. Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.