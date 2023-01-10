Here’s Our Rant About Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) went up by 15.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.28. The company’s stock price has collected 22.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :KRON) Right Now?

KRON currently public float of 48.08M and currently shorts hold a 7.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRON was 198.17K shares.

KRON’s Market Performance

KRON stocks went up by 22.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.79% and a quarterly performance of -31.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.51% for Kronos Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.67% for KRON stocks with a simple moving average of -48.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRON stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for KRON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRON in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $12 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to KRON, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

KRON Trading at -2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares surge +15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRON rose by +22.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6815. In addition, Kronos Bio Inc. saw 22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRON starting from DiMartino Jorge, who sale 18,657 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Dec 12. After this action, DiMartino Jorge now owns 219,478 shares of Kronos Bio Inc., valued at $33,680 using the latest closing price.

Dinsmore Christopher, the Chief Scientific Officer of Kronos Bio Inc., sale 9,138 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Dinsmore Christopher is holding 162,936 shares at $16,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRON

Equity return is now at value -53.60, with -46.30 for asset returns.