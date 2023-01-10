Here’s Our Rant About HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) went down by -4.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.20. The company’s stock price has collected -6.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ :HQY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HQY is at 0.79.

HQY currently public float of 82.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HQY was 834.24K shares.

HQY’s Market Performance

HQY stocks went down by -6.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.41% and a quarterly performance of -13.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for HealthEquity Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.03% for HQY stocks with a simple moving average of -10.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $77 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HQY reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for HQY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to HQY, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

HQY Trading at -11.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.31. In addition, HealthEquity Inc. saw -6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Wellborn Gayle Furgurson, who sale 5,237 shares at the price of $62.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Wellborn Gayle Furgurson now owns 12,023 shares of HealthEquity Inc., valued at $324,694 using the latest closing price.

Ladd Delano, the EVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY of HealthEquity Inc., sale 5,897 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Ladd Delano is holding 37,471 shares at $442,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.36 for the present operating margin

+45.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for HealthEquity Inc. stands at -5.85. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.