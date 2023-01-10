Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) went up by 12.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.67. The company’s stock price has collected 7.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/04/22 that EV market facing tougher uphill from battery costs than vital mineral shortage

Is It Worth Investing in Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FLNC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Fluence Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.29, which is $6.11 above the current price. FLNC currently public float of 38.63M and currently shorts hold a 15.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLNC was 885.57K shares.

FLNC’s Market Performance

FLNC stocks went up by 7.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.88% and a quarterly performance of 27.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.58% for Fluence Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.38% for FLNC stocks with a simple moving average of 35.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNC stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FLNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLNC in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $16 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLNC reach a price target of $9.50, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for FLNC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 13th, 2022.

FLNC Trading at 12.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares surge +20.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNC rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.97. In addition, Fluence Energy Inc. saw 7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNC starting from Fehr Dennis, who sale 15,576 shares at the price of $18.64 back on Sep 14. After this action, Fehr Dennis now owns 30,590 shares of Fluence Energy Inc., valued at $290,405 using the latest closing price.

Fehr Dennis, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Fluence Energy Inc., sale 120,000 shares at $19.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Fehr Dennis is holding 30,590 shares at $2,318,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.40 for the present operating margin

-1.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluence Energy Inc. stands at -8.72. Equity return is now at value -60.30, with -10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.