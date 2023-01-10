Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) went up by 10.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.47. The company’s stock price has collected 49.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ :ELYS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELYS is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Elys Game Technology Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.58 above the current price. ELYS currently public float of 19.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELYS was 2.79M shares.

ELYS’s Market Performance

ELYS stocks went up by 49.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 171.01% and a quarterly performance of -6.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 37.28% for Elys Game Technology Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 96.11% for ELYS stocks with a simple moving average of -47.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELYS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ELYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELYS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $10 based on the research report published on July 26th of the previous year 2021.

ELYS Trading at 77.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.50%, as shares surge +171.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELYS rose by +49.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2273. In addition, Elys Game Technology Corp. saw 49.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.96 for the present operating margin

+97.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elys Game Technology Corp. stands at -33.07. Equity return is now at value -114.00, with -42.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.