Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) went up by 40.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.40. The company’s stock price has collected 113.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EBON) Right Now?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.95 x from its present earnings ratio.

EBON currently public float of 4.69M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBON was 33.92K shares.

EBON’s Market Performance

EBON stocks went up by 113.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.42% and a quarterly performance of -46.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.41% for Ebang International Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 73.88% for EBON stocks with a simple moving average of -61.47% for the last 200 days.

EBON Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.75%, as shares surge +24.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBON rose by +113.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Ebang International Holdings Inc. saw 113.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.95 for the present operating margin

+56.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ebang International Holdings Inc. stands at +8.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.32.