Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Equity Residential (EQR)?

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) went down by -1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.32. The company’s stock price has collected -0.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/30/22 that Airbnb Aims to Lure Big Landlords With Cut of Rental Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Residential (NYSE :EQR) Right Now?

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQR is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Equity Residential declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.10, which is $10.64 above the current price. EQR currently public float of 371.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQR was 2.16M shares.

EQR’s Market Performance

EQR stocks went down by -0.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.42% and a quarterly performance of -6.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Equity Residential. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.10% for EQR stocks with a simple moving average of -18.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $58 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQR reach a price target of $61, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for EQR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to EQR, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

EQR Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.27. In addition, Equity Residential saw -0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from NEITHERCUT DAVID J, who sale 14,473 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, NEITHERCUT DAVID J now owns 0 shares of Equity Residential, valued at $940,745 using the latest closing price.

NEITHERCUT DAVID J, the Director of Equity Residential, sale 15,000 shares at $63.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that NEITHERCUT DAVID J is holding 0 shares at $952,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.51 for the present operating margin

+26.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential stands at +54.79. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 5.50 for asset returns.