Cutera Inc. (CUTR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) went down by -23.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.38. The company’s stock price has collected -29.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ :CUTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUTR is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cutera Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.60, which is $40.56 above the current price. CUTR currently public float of 19.11M and currently shorts hold a 21.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUTR was 330.28K shares.

CUTR’s Market Performance

CUTR stocks went down by -29.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.49% and a quarterly performance of -32.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.95% for Cutera Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.66% for CUTR stocks with a simple moving average of -35.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUTR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CUTR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CUTR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $68 based on the research report published on December 28th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUTR reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for CUTR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CUTR, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

CUTR Trading at -30.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.13%, as shares sank -34.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR fell by -29.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.95. In addition, Cutera Inc. saw -29.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUTR starting from Mowry David H, who purchase 996 shares at the price of $50.12 back on May 13. After this action, Mowry David H now owns 131,779 shares of Cutera Inc., valued at $49,920 using the latest closing price.

Mowry David H, the Chief Executive Officer of Cutera Inc., purchase 2,453 shares at $40.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Mowry David H is holding 98,785 shares at $100,107 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.87 for the present operating margin

+56.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cutera Inc. stands at +0.89. Equity return is now at value -225.70, with -22.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.38.