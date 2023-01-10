ContraFect Corporation (CFRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) went up by 8.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.54. The company’s stock price has collected 7.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ :CFRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFRX is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ContraFect Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $3.56 above the current price. CFRX currently public float of 33.07M and currently shorts hold a 8.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFRX was 1.68M shares.

CFRX’s Market Performance

CFRX stocks went up by 7.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.75% and a quarterly performance of -33.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.60% for ContraFect Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.38% for CFRX stocks with a simple moving average of -92.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFRX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CFRX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CFRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $1 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFRX reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for CFRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

WBB Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CFRX, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

CFRX Trading at -16.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares sank -8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFRX rose by +13.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1027. In addition, ContraFect Corporation saw 7.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CFRX

Equity return is now at value -267.90, with -128.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.