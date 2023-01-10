Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Just Got Our Attention

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) went up by 6.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.19. The company’s stock price has collected 8.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/03/23 that Chewy Looks to Open More Automated Fulfillment Centers in Drive to Control Costs

Is It Worth Investing in Chewy Inc. (NYSE :CHWY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHWY is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Chewy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.91, which is $7.19 above the current price. CHWY currently public float of 90.01M and currently shorts hold a 26.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHWY was 3.72M shares.

CHWY’s Market Performance

CHWY stocks went up by 8.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.67% and a quarterly performance of 10.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.65% for Chewy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.08% for CHWY stocks with a simple moving average of 7.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHWY reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for CHWY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHWY, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

CHWY Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares sank -4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.61. In addition, Chewy Inc. saw 8.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Helfrick Susan, who sale 34,406 shares at the price of $40.80 back on Dec 16. After this action, Helfrick Susan now owns 73,217 shares of Chewy Inc., valued at $1,403,834 using the latest closing price.

Helfrick Susan, the General Counsel of Chewy Inc., sale 19,662 shares at $40.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Helfrick Susan is holding 107,623 shares at $795,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+26.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc. stands at -0.83. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.