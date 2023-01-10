Can Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Remain Competitive?

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) went down by -12.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.00. The company’s stock price has collected 77.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ :GSUN) Right Now?

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.00 x from its present earnings ratio.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

GSUN currently public float of 8.44M and currently shorts hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSUN was 1.07M shares.

GSUN’s Market Performance

GSUN stocks went up by 77.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.73% and a quarterly performance of -91.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 38.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.16% for Golden Sun Education Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 63.11% for GSUN stocks with a simple moving average of -90.78% for the last 200 days.

GSUN Trading at -65.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.23%, as shares surge +56.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSUN rose by +77.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.23. In addition, Golden Sun Education Group Limited saw 77.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.99 for the present operating margin

+58.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Sun Education Group Limited stands at +7.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.