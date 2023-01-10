Can Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Remain Competitive?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went up by 1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected 9.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 116.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.89.

CCJ currently public float of 431.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 6.16M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went up by 9.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.61% and a quarterly performance of -6.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.50% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 0.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at 7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +9.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.48. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 9.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.