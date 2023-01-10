Buy or Sell Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) went up by 11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.60. The company’s stock price has collected 19.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ :RCON) Right Now?

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCON is at 2.65.

RCON currently public float of 32.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCON was 262.45K shares.

RCON’s Market Performance

RCON stocks went up by 19.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.60% and a quarterly performance of 108.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.17% for Recon Technology Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.23% for RCON stocks with a simple moving average of 76.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCON stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCON in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 12th of the previous year 2018.

RCON Trading at 42.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares surge +51.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCON rose by +19.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1954. In addition, Recon Technology Ltd. saw 19.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RCON

Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 21.20 for asset returns.