Buy or Sell D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) went up by 15.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.81. The company’s stock price has collected 36.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ :HEPS) Right Now?

HEPS currently public float of 9.41M and currently shorts hold a 22.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HEPS was 592.48K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

HEPS’s Market Performance

HEPS stocks went up by 36.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.03% and a quarterly performance of 16.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.31% for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.28% for HEPS stocks with a simple moving average of -16.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEPS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for HEPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to HEPS, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

HEPS Trading at 25.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares surge +22.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS rose by +36.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7155. In addition, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. saw 36.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPS

Equity return is now at value -104.30, with -33.90 for asset returns.