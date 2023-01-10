Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) went down by -6.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.55. The company’s stock price has collected -7.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that Judge Rebuffs DOJ Request to Block Booz Allen’s Cybersecurity Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE :BAH) Right Now?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAH is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $113.82, which is $16.43 above the current price. BAH currently public float of 129.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAH was 988.31K shares.

BAH’s Market Performance

BAH stocks went down by -7.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.02% and a quarterly performance of -0.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.32% for BAH stocks with a simple moving average of 2.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAH

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAH reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for BAH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 07th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to BAH, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

BAH Trading at -8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH fell by -7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.82. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw -7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from Dotson Judith, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $104.24 back on Jan 03. After this action, Dotson Judith now owns 62,240 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $1,563,600 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON KRISTINE, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 5,064 shares at $104.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that ANDERSON KRISTINE is holding 63,948 shares at $528,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+22.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +5.54. Equity return is now at value 47.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.