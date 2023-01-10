Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Just Got Our Attention

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) went up by 5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.70. The company’s stock price has collected 6.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Blue Owl Stock Is Higher as Earnings Beat Forecasts

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE :OWL) Right Now?

OWL currently public float of 428.22M and currently shorts hold a 6.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OWL was 3.98M shares.

OWL’s Market Performance

OWL stocks went up by 6.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.44% and a quarterly performance of 22.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Blue Owl Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.67% for OWL stocks with a simple moving average of 0.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWL stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for OWL by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for OWL in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $13 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OWL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for OWL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to OWL, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

OWL Trading at 2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL rose by +6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.78. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc. saw 6.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OWL starting from Blue Pool Capital Ltd, who sale 119,000 shares at the price of $12.15 back on Aug 24. After this action, Blue Pool Capital Ltd now owns 43,396,043 shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc., valued at $1,445,850 using the latest closing price.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd, the 10% Owner of Blue Owl Capital Inc., sale 165,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Blue Pool Capital Ltd is holding 43,515,043 shares at $1,980,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.10 for asset returns.