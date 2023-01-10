Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) went down by -4.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/21 that Beam Gets FDA Nod for First Gene-Editing Trial

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BEAM) Right Now?

BEAM currently public float of 69.16M and currently shorts hold a 16.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEAM was 824.22K shares.

BEAM’s Market Performance

BEAM stocks went down by -1.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.29% and a quarterly performance of -18.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.05% for Beam Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.40% for BEAM stocks with a simple moving average of -18.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $66 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEAM reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for BEAM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BEAM, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

BEAM Trading at -11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares sank -13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.02. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc. saw -1.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Ciaramella Giuseppe, who sale 53,729 shares at the price of $37.46 back on Jan 03. After this action, Ciaramella Giuseppe now owns 95,962 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,012,490 using the latest closing price.

Ciaramella Giuseppe, the President & CSO of Beam Therapeutics Inc., sale 51,015 shares at $42.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Ciaramella Giuseppe is holding 91,462 shares at $2,178,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-757.01 for the present operating margin

+68.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc. stands at -714.91. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -22.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.96.