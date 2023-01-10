Asana Inc. (ASAN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) went up by 3.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.89. The company’s stock price has collected -11.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Asana’s Outlook Has Been Hit by Slowdown in Tech Hiring. Here’s What Analysts Think.

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE :ASAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Asana Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.21, which is $8.11 above the current price. ASAN currently public float of 75.90M and currently shorts hold a 17.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASAN was 3.65M shares.

ASAN’s Market Performance

ASAN stocks went down by -11.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.72% and a quarterly performance of -49.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.05% for Asana Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.60% for ASAN stocks with a simple moving average of -44.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $15 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ASAN, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

ASAN Trading at -25.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares sank -13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN fell by -11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.60. In addition, Asana Inc. saw -11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from LACEY ELEANOR B, who sale 2,034 shares at the price of $13.65 back on Dec 21. After this action, LACEY ELEANOR B now owns 166,270 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $27,764 using the latest closing price.

Wan Tim M, the Chief Financial Officer of Asana Inc., sale 5,055 shares at $13.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Wan Tim M is holding 607,051 shares at $69,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.07 for the present operating margin

+89.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -76.19. Equity return is now at value -190.20, with -53.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.