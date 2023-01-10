A Lesson to Learn: Prenetics Global Limited (PRE)

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) went up by 33.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s stock price has collected -7.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ :PRE) Right Now?

PRE currently public float of 76.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRE was 68.25K shares.

PRE’s Market Performance

PRE stocks went down by -7.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -48.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.78% for Prenetics Global Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.16% for PRE stocks with a simple moving average of -42.87% for the last 200 days.

PRE Trading at 8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +35.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRE rose by +32.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0583. In addition, Prenetics Global Limited saw -7.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRE

Equity return is now at value 278.30, with -128.30 for asset returns.