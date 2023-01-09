The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) went down by -17.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.46. The company’s stock price has collected -16.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/19/21 that Greenbrier Stock Is Surging, and CEO Bill Furman Bought Shares

Is It Worth Investing in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE :GBX) Right Now?

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBX is at 1.53.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

GBX currently public float of 31.96M and currently shorts hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBX was 292.43K shares.

GBX’s Market Performance

GBX stocks went down by -16.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.36% and a quarterly performance of 6.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.24% for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.87% for GBX stocks with a simple moving average of -19.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for GBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GBX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $37 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to GBX, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

GBX Trading at -20.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -20.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBX fell by -16.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.52. In addition, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. saw -14.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBX starting from Swindells Charles J, who sale 4,784 shares at the price of $39.01 back on Nov 15. After this action, Swindells Charles J now owns 36,909 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., valued at $186,624 using the latest closing price.

FURMAN WILLIAM A, the Director of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $38.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that FURMAN WILLIAM A is holding 253,018 shares at $1,158,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBX

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.