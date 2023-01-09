Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) went up by 21.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.23. The company’s stock price has collected 28.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Shiba Inu Coin, Tesla, Ford, Nokia: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ :BTBT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTBT is at 5.26.

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.11 above the current price. BTBT currently public float of 75.50M and currently shorts hold a 6.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTBT was 952.80K shares.

BTBT’s Market Performance

BTBT stocks went up by 28.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.17% and a quarterly performance of -40.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.60% for Bit Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.90% for BTBT stocks with a simple moving average of -42.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.59%, as shares surge +20.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +51.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6673. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 22.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -30.10 for asset returns.